CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Dorchester Way on 3/9/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Theft in the are area of Broad Street on 3/9/18. Victim reports Unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 3/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 3/15/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $58,020.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating

ARRESTS

Andre P. Parker, male age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 3/9/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Ecila L. Ruiz, female age 20 of Galloway was arrested on 3/11/19 for Eluding and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jasmine M. O’Carroll, female age 20 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 3/11/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Christian J. Sanchez, male age 18 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 3/11/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

