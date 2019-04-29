Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of April 6 to April 26, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Fraud in the area of Broad Street on 4/14/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used fraudulent cards to make purchases. Damages totaling $628.20. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 4/18/19. Victim reports unknown subject removed merchandise. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Lorne D. Bartee, male age 53 of Neptune was arrested on 4/10/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Avenue at the Commons by Ptl, Kyle Ludwig.

Marc D. Steinberg, male age 48 of Long Branch was arrested on 4/14/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Pedro J. Christian, male age 50 of Matawan was arrested on 4/17/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Christopher A. Muckley, male age 31 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 4/8/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Santos Acosta-Perez, male age 22 of Eatontown was arrested on 4/20/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.