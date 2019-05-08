SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS
Crime and arrest reports for the period of April 27 to May 3, 2019.
CRIMES
Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 4/30/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.
ARRESTS
Benjamin P. Klima, male age 33 of Ocean was arrested on 5/1/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.
Kenneth N. Martau, male age 57 of Little Silver was arrested on 5/2/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.
Michael J. Coffey, male age 34 of Leonardo was arrested on 5/3/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.
