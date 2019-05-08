Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of April 27 to May 3, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 4/30/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Benjamin P. Klima, male age 33 of Ocean was arrested on 5/1/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Kenneth N. Martau, male age 57 of Little Silver was arrested on 5/2/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Michael J. Coffey, male age 34 of Leonardo was arrested on 5/3/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.