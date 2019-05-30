Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of May 4 to May 24, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 5/6/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained access to building and removed property [three vehicles from an auto dealership]. Damages totaling $169,373.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Broad Street on 5/16/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) defaced property. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Borden Street on 5/17/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized accounts to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $159.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue on 5/18/19. Victim reports license plate stolen from vehicle by unknown subject(s). Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Joseph M. Salgado, male age 43 of Lakehurst was arrested on 5/5/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Thomas P. Maat, male age 49 of Toms River was arrested on 5/7/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Ingrid Leite, female age 20 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/8/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Amad D. Jones, male age 38 of Oceanport was arrested on 5/8/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Barbara Maags, female age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 5/12/19 for Assault on a Juvenile in the area of Broad Street by Det. Sgt. James Ramsey.

Ryan M. Carson, male age 31 of Oceanport was arrested on 5/14/19 for Receiving Stolen Property in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Xavier Peavy, male age 25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 5/15/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Carissa L. Bossert, female age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 5/18/19 for Hindering Apprehension in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Samantha B. Mitchell-Baire, female age 53 of Montclair was arrested on 5/21/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Davlin D. Andrews, male age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/22/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Stephanie M. Irizarry, female age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 5/22/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.