RED BANK: POWER OUT AFTER POLES SNAP

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage map showed electricity out for up to 100 Red Bank customers Friday following an early-morning incident in which two utility poles on Maple Avenue snapped.

There was no information immediately available on what happened, or if the incident was related to overnight road repaving work being done by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The road doubles as state Route 35.

JCP&L crews were on scene at 6 a.m., with no official word of when power would be restored. Detours were also in place. (Photo by Linda Schwabenbauer. Click to enlarge.)