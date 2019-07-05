Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of June 8 to June 28, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/5/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $73.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 6/5/19. Victim reports known subj(s) failed to make deposits. Damages totaling $2,300.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/16/19. Victims report unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $69.96. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report pf Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/18/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street on 6/25/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made fraudulent returns. Damages totaling $245.23. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/26/19. Victim reports known subject removed property. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Meridian Way on 6/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $80.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

ARRESTS

Carissa L. Bossert, female age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 6/8/19 for Hindering Apprehension in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Pamela R. Lewis, female age 57 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 6/11/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Rosanna S. Mazzeo, female age 20 of Rumson was arrested on 6/14/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham

Roberto Soberares, male age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/15/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Glenn N. Chiarolli, male age 43 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 6/1/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Shaquille T. Johnson, male age 25 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 6/17/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Alexis L. Mason, female age 38 of Highlands was arrested on 6/18/19 for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Donald A. Reid, male age 51 of Asbury Park was arrested on 6/18/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Wayne A. Morant, male age 33 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 6/19/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Herson O. Gomez, male age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 6/19/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Theodore B. Knowles, male age 32 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 6/19/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Dominic C. Semliatschenko, male age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/22/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Trafford Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

John B. Tanchak, male age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/25/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Yeison E. Esquivel-Carias, male age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/26/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Tyson S. Stamper, male age 22 of Elizabeth was arrested on 6/26/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

