Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of July 20 to August 2, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 7/19/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Dorchester Way on 7/22/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 7/24/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) damaged vehicle. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 7/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $7,837.65. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Motor Vehicle Theft in the area of Princeton Court on 7/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed vehicle. Damages totaling $40,000.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Harassment in the area of Avenue at the Commons on 7/29/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) left threatening messages. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

ARRESTS

Vanisha N. Darby, female age 25 of Eatontown was arrested on 7/27/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Carlito R. Wallace, male age 23 of Matawan was arrested on 7/28/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Meadow Drive by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Isaias Romero, male age 46 of Eatontown was arrested on 7/28/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Lisa A. Maruffi, female age 49 of Staten Island, New York was arrested on 8/2/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.