Isabel Cortes in her newly rebranded restaurant, the Paradiddle Griddle, formerly Hansel ‘n Griddle. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank restaurant has reopened with all-new branding after a four-month interval, while two others have closed in recent days.

Read all about them in this edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Paradiddle Griddle is located next door to the Elks Club on West Front Street. Below, the papered-over windows at Chowda House on Bridge Avenue. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

• Paradiddle Griddle opened at 38 West Front Street Wednesday.

Owned by Isabel Cortes and Leandro Batista, the restaurant replaces Hansel ‘n Griddle, which they had owned since 2017. Cortes tells Churn that she and Batista closed the restaurant in July to rebrand after Hansel ‘n Griddle’s founders decided to franchise.

The new name comes from percussion: a paradiddle is foundational rhythm taught to new drummers, and Batista, who’s into drumming, suggested it as a way to convey the new eatery’s “rudimentary” approach to the food, Cortes said.

Open long hours – until 3 a.m. two nights a week – the couple have pared down Hansel ‘n Griddle menu while still offering breakfast, lunch and dinner meals that include burgers, wings and Uruguayan chivito sandwiches. They’ve also forsworn frozen ingredients and changed recipes, Cortes said.

• Once again, 128 Broad Street has seen a restaurant come and go, with the closing of Café Loret.

Chef Dennis Foy, owner of the highly regarded d’floret restaurant in Lambertville, opened the restaurant in August, 2018, at the corner of Peters Place.

Sicilia Café had the space, at the corner of Peters Place, for five years, closing in December, 2015, just six months after computer salesman Mark Arabajis bought the restaurant from the founding Sorriso family.

Arabajis reopened the space as Global Eatery early the following year, but that business quickly failed. JJ”s Organic opened there last August, but closed just five months later.

• Chowda House, a seafood restaurant at 78, Bridge Avenue, opposite the borough train station, has closed.

Owner Mary Jennings tells Churn that she’s getting the property, and abutting properties she owns, ready for sale. She opened the restaurant in 2013.