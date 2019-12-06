The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of November, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Maple Ave on 11/02/19 it was reported a vehicle parked in a parking lot to a business had damage done to the rear bumper. The victim reported the damage was several hundred dollars. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 11/05/2019 an unlocked vehicle located in the area of Bridge Ave was reported to be broken into. The victim reported a black laptop valued at $2,500.00 was missing along with $50.00 cash and a work I phone. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/18/19 in the area of Washington Pl and Mechanic St it was reported three tires were slashed along with scratch marks on the rear passenger side quarter panel of a parked car. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Locust Ave on 11/19/19 an unlocked parked vehicle was reported to be broken into. The victim reported a pair of sunglasses and a set of keys were missing from the center console. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: On 11/19/19 in the area of Herbert St two vehicles parked in a private driveway were reported to be broken into. The unknown subjects rummaged through the vehicles taking $6.00 in cash from one of the vehicles. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: A vehicle parked in a parking garage in the area of Riverside Ave on 11/20/19 was reported to be keyed on the rear driver’s side bumper. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A vehicle parked in the area of Oakland St on 11/19/19 was reported to be broken into. A Black wallet with a carbon fiber money clip containing a driver’s license, social security card, work permit and $50.00 cash was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: An unlocked vehicle parked in a private driveway was reported to be broken into on 11/19/19 in the area of Bridge Ave. The victim reported “Native” lowrider sunglasses valued at $200, “Skill” 10 inch single bevel chip saw valued at $ 150.00, “Stanley” 4 ft level valued at $50.00 and a bag of miscellaneous hand tools valued at $300.00 were stolen from the vehicle. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: A wallet and a pair of Beats by Dre-Beats headphones were reported stolen from a parked vehicle in the area of W. Westside Ave on 11/19/19. The wallet was later found and returned to the owner. The Beats are valued at $299.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

ARRESTS

Oscar Gomez- Prior, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/02/19 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Benito Saldivar, age 33 of Lakewood was arrested on 11/02/19 in the area of W. Front St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Claudia Demianczuk, age 21 of Keyport was arrested on 11/02/19 in the area of McClaren St for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/02/19 in the area of E. Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Nereida Beatty, age 34 of Asbury Park was arrested on 11/03/19 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Nicole Rubino, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/04/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Marcella Skultety, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/04/19 in the area of Pinckney Rd for DWI and Operating while Suspended for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

James Campbell, age 65 of Moonache was arrested on 11/06/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Joanna Lopez-Vasquez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/07/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Christopher Ballard, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/07/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Sherman, age 44 of Middletown was arrested on 11/07/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Johnathan Scott, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/19 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court by Det. John Camarca.

Jason Scott, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/19 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Det. Paul Perez.

Kenneth Persico, age 53 of Belford was arrested on 11/09/19 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Thomas D’Amato, age 62 of Long Brach was arrested on 11/09/19 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Reuben Dayan, age 32 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/09/19 in the area of Spring St for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Edwin Lopez-Bernal, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/10/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Lathie Lawless-Monk, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/10/19 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Delucia, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/11/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nielah Dade, age 25 of Highlands was arrested on 11/13/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Hindering Apprehension by SLEO James Courtney.

Joseph Delucia, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/13/19 in the area of North Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Michael Veney, age 23 of Newark DE was arrested on 11/13/19 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Paul Panetta, age 51 of Pine, CO was arrested on 11/14/19 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Saul Jerez, age 32 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 11/15/19 in the area of Water St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Frank McQuade, age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 11/16/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Tammy Cohen, age 42 of Manalapan was arrested on 11/17/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Fenton Barnes, age 34 of Asbury Park was arrested on 11/17/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Joshua Carmona, age 25 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 11/18/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo James Courtney.

Tara Carney, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 11/18/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Joseph DeLucia, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/19/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kyree Farrow, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/20/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo James Courtney.

John Smith, age 35 of Hazlet was arrested on 11/21/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Edward Bartolomeo, age 40 of Union Beach was arrested on 11/21/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Richard Atkins, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/21/19 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Joseph Mangone, age 27 of Matawan was arrested on 11/23/19 in the area of Hubbard’s Bridge for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

William Rongo, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/24/19 in the area of White St for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Susan Gurzakovic, age 34 of Woodbridge was arrested on 11/24/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Rebecca Douglas, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/24/19 in the area of White St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Jonah Brewer, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/25/19 in the area of Knight St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Tyler Tominus, age 21 of Ocean Township was arrested on 11/25/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Juan Quezada-Caranza, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/28/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Daniel Molloy, age 23 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/28/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Defiant Trespass by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Matthew Gorman, age 27 of Brick was arrested on 11/28/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Herbert Eigenrauch, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/29/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault y Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Rachel Gordon, age 31 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 11/30/19 in the area of Drummond Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Stephen Achille, age 37 of Neptune was arrested on 11/30/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.