The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of December, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/01/19 it was reported an unlocked trailer and truck bed were broken into in the area of Leighton Ave. The victim reported a leaf blower valued at $580.00, two chain saws valued at $900.00 and an Echo hedge trimmer valued at $220.00 were taken. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: On 12/09/19 in the area of Broad St. it was reported a package was stolen from the porch of a residence. UPS confirmed delivery to the home. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: Graffiti, burn marks and damage were reported at the Count Basie Park on 12/09/19. The damage occurred on the dug outs and a goal net. The estimated cost to repair the dugout is $200.00 and $400.00 to replace the goal net. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: Sometime on 12/14/19 a flower pot in front of a business in the area of W Front St was reported to be vandalized. The pot was knocked over causing damage. The pot was purchased as a pair valued at $900.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 12/16/19 it was reported a delivered package was taken from the front steps of a residence in the area of Locust Ave. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: Christmas lights and an extension cord were reported stolen from the yard of a residence in the area of Shrewsbury Ave on 12/16/19. A lantern was also broken. The damage from the lantern and the property that was stolen is valued at approximately $95.00 in total. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

ARRESTS

Sara Carroll, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/01/19 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Sean Dismuke, age 48 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/02/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Misael Linares-Hernandez, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/02/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Sally, age 40 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/02/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Melvin Leggard, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/03/19 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Quamere Smith, age 28 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/03/19 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Arthur Deeken, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/05/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo James Courtney.

Efrain Azceil-Lopez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/05/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Kevin Rhoads, age 55 of Holmdel was arrested on 12/07/19 in the area of Bank St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Roberto Diaz-Romero, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Raquan Gardner, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/07/19 in the area of William St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Keri Gibson, age 27 of Parlin was arrested on 12/08/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Donna Triska, age 55 of Middletown was arrested on 12/10/19 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Fenton Barnes, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/10/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Lauren Paolino, age 19 of Little Silver was arrested on 12/12/19 in the area of Branch Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Alexis Mason, age 39 of Highlands was arrested on 12/14/19 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Micheal Kostuk, age 66 of Colts Neck was arrested on 12/14/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Mark Standard, age 38 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Joseph Fenton, age 24 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/18/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Madena Paschal-Williams, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/19/19 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Michael Affrunti, age 52 of Matawan was arrested on 12/19/19 in the area of Bodman Pl for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Gerardo Tiro-Gregorio, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/20/19 in the area of Herbert St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Jorgete Nana, age 23 of Linden was arrested on 12/20/19 in the area of Mount St for Contempt of Court by Sleo James Courtney.

Joseph DeLucia, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/20/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kelly Wagner, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/21/19 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Marvin Jerezano-Pena, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/21/19 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Gildardo Cuevas-Santiago, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/21/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jose Perez, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/21/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Bruno Ramos, age 24 of Lakewood was arrested on 12/22/19 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Douglas Macmillan, age 46 Red Bank was arrested on 12/22/19 in the area of Spring St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Matthew Sanders, age 27 of Manasquan was arrested on 12/22/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

John Casseus, age 35 of Bayonne was arrested on 12/23/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

William Breen-Henderson, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/26/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Nicholas Falb, age 33 of Kenilworth was arrested on 12/26/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Amanda Bigelow, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 12/27/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Emanuel Capers, age 20 of Brick was arrested on 12/28/19 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Pepita Gonzalez-Gadson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/28/19 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Alfredo Alava-Davalos, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/29/19 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Timothy Hanlon, age 50 of Rumson was arrested on 12/30/19 in the area of Bergen Pl for Operating while suspended for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Mitchell, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/31/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.