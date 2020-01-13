RED BANK: JOGGER ASSAULTED

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted a female jogger Sunday morning.

According to Chief Darren McConnell, at about 8:45 a.m., the jogger was “accosted and knocked to the ground” by a young adult male in the area of McLaren Street and Throckmorton Avenue.

The victim suffered a minor hand injury, McConnell said.

The assailant was described as wearing black running shorts and a black hoodie with a lime green shirt underneath.

Police ask that anyone with surveillance camera recordings in the area of McLaren, Prospect, Mechanic, Spring, Wallace and Linden check for possible images of the suspect between 8 am and 9 a.m.

Anyone who has video or other information is asked to call Detective John Camarca at 732-530-2777 extension 206, or the police TIPS line at 732-450-9704.