The crime and arrest reports below for the month of January, 2020, were provided by the Red Bank Police Department. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St on 01/05/2020 it was reported an unlocked bicycle was stolen from the rear of a building. The victim described the bike as a black electric bike with large black tires and a red and black seat. The bike is estimated to be worth $1,500.00. Surveillence video shows a white male wearing a plaid shirt in his late 30’s early 40’s and short beard driving away on the bike. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/06/2020 it was reported in the area of West Front St a large rock was thrown through a window causing it to break. The damage is estimated to be approximately $5,000.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/18/2020 it was reported that eggs were thrown at a parked vehicle in the area of E. Sunset Ave. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 01/18/2020 it was reported a package delivered and confirmed by UPS was taken from porch of a residence in the area of Central Ave. The package contained men’s size 7 Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneakers in the color frosted spruce. The sneakers are valued at $538.95. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: It was reported in the area of Broad St on 01/29/2020 a Samsung 8” tab-A tablet was taken from a bag unattended during a Yoga class. The tablet is valued at $150.00. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Nicole Gnadinger, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

James Herro, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Tyler Warner, age 28 of Bayside, NY was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Nicholas Bonura, age 29 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of Wharf Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kevin Alberto-Oliva, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Eduardo Lin-Rojas, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2020 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Dominique Barron, age 34 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 01/03/2020 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Tamajee Underwood, age 23 of Maplewood was arrested on 01/03/2020 in the area of West Westside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Alexis Hancock, age 23 of Newark, DE was arrested on 01/03/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Milton Barahona-Miron, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/03/2020 in the area of Herbert St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Michael Maiello, age 22 of Colts Neck was arrested on 01/05/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 25 of Ocean was arrested on 01/05/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Rene Jimenez, age 59 of Keyport was arrested on 01/06/2020 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ian Russell, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/06/2020 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jonathan Chisholm, age 30 of Neptune was arrested on 01/09/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Donald Antenucci, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 01/09/2020 in the area of Locust Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael Pullaro, age 52 of West Long Branch was arrested on 01/10/2020 in the area of Spring St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Daniel Schneider, age23 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 01/10/2020 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Madean Paschal-Williams, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/10/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Dennis Dunn, age 49 of West Long Branch was arrested on 01/10/2020 in the area of Spring St for Possession of CDS, Prescription Legend Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Vincent Parise, age 39 of Middletown was arrested on 01/14/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Isabella Glidden, age 19 of Little Silver was arrested on 01/15/2020 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Terrill Jones, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/16/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

John Underwood, age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/17/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court and Criminal Simulation by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jeffrey Gordon, age 49 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 01/17/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of an Assault Weapon, Large Capacity Ammo Magazine and Defacing a Firearm by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

William Noonan, age 29 of Waretown was arrested on 01/17/2020 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

James Donkor, age 24 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 01/18/2020 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nina Ferrante, age 35 of Oceanport was arrested on 01/20/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

James Tagliaferro, age 28 of Staten Island was arrested on 01/21/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Shawn Trapp, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/21/2020 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ryan Carpenito, age 40 of Little Silver was arrested on 01/23/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Koushik Alam, age 26 of New York was arrested on 01/23/2020 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Foysol Ali, age 32 of New York was arrested on 01/23/2020 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 23 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/23/2020 in the area of Water St for Criminal Mischief by Inv. Sean Hauschildt.

Nancy Zembruski, age 71 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/23/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Charles Linen, age 36 of Eatontown was arrested on 01/24/2020 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Alsherric Felder, age 24 of Irvington was arrested on 01/24/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Keith Thornton, age 32 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/24/2020 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Chelsea Sherrill, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/24/2020 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Whitney McDonough, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/24/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jerome McGowan, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Michael Leahy, age 22 of Morganville was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jonathan Morris, age 23 of Old Bridge was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Saul Rivera-Garcia, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Gildardo Cuevas-Santiago, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Christine Jannelli, age 39 of Middletown was arrested on 01/26/2020 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Eric Martinez, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/30/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Everett Sarter, age 26 of Toms River was arrested on 01/30/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.