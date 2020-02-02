Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 18 to January 31, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 1/21/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $1,797.50. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 1/27/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street on 1/28/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) attempted to pass fraudulent currency. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/29/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) falsified documents to purchase a vehicle. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating

ARRESTS

Juan G. Alvarado-Ibaceta, male age 30 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 1/23/20 for Attempted Shoplifting and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Aly M. Elshayet, male age 22 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/24/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Kelly Mejia, female age 38 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 1/26/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Yvette C. Barnes, female age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/26/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Carissa L. Bossert, female age 31 of Middletown was arrested on 1/29/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Keanu D. Whitfield, male age 24 of Queens, NY was arrested on 1/30/20 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Kattie L. Mino, female age 20 of College Point, NY was arrested on 1/30/20 for Forgery in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Suzanne T. Berger, female age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/31/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

