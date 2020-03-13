The crime and arrest reports below for the month of February, 2020, were provided by the Red Bank Police Department. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: Several items were reported stolen from a business in the area of Monmouth St on 02/02/2020. The items taken were a NJ and NY driver’s license, $50.00 cash, Jet Blue Amex card, a real estate license, a black Calvin Klein men’s blazer valued at $500.00, and keys to a vehicle. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 02/23/2020 it was reported in the area of Leighton Ave two bikes were stolen from the rear yard of a residence. An unknown male with a hooded jacket was seen on surveillance video taking the bikes. The bikes are described as a red mountain style bike valued at $160.00 and a blue BMX bike valued at $70.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 02/23/2020 the victim responded to Police Headquarters to report a Gizmo Gadgets Watch had been stolen and notification was sent that the GPS of the watch location was in Matawan. Attempt to locate the watch had negative results. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: It was reported on 02/25/2020 in the area of Leonard St parked vehicles were being egged. No damages were reported. Lt. Robert Clayton.

Theft: On 02/26/2020 a green Coach wallet valued at approximately $100.00 was stolen from the center console of an unlocked vehicle in the area of White St. The wallet contained $100.00 cash, NJ driver’s license, several gift cards and a school identification card. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 02/28/2020 in the area of West Bergen Place an abandoned home had a rear door kicked open and broken off its hinges. No other damages were reported. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

ARRESTS

Monica Ford, age 24 of Boonton was arrested on 02/02/2020 in the area of White St for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest by Force, Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Luis Flores, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/02/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Sexual Contact by Det. James DePonte.

Tiffany Kim, age 35 of Matawan was arrested on 02/02/2020 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Joseph DeLucia, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested 02/02/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jose Paulino-Salas, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/03/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Sexual Contact, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Inv. Sean Hauschildt.

Sarah Ruddy, age 34 of Metuchen was arrested on 02/03/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court, Hindering Apprehension and Simple Assault by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Stacey Vitucci, age 37 of Brick was arrested on 02/04/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Kyle Hart, age 32 of Aberdeen was arrested on 02/04/2020 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Distributing CDS or intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Shaquan Jackson, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/04/2020 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Carlena Reevey, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/05/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Omar Linares-Cuautle, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/05/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Criminal Mischief and Harassment by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Mary Woods, age 48 of Florida was arrested on 02/05/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Guenevere Taylor, age 40 of Little Silver was arrested on 02/07/2020 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Wayne Morant, age 33 of West Orange was arrested on 02/07/2020 in the area of Pinckney Rd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Lester Reiff, age 64 of Wayside was arrested on 02/09/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Justin Fitzgerald, age 37 of Highlands was arrested on 02/12/2020 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Thomas Hargrove, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/15/2020 in the area of Catherine St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jayson Reyes, age 33 of Milltown was arrested on 02/15/2020 in the area of Bodman Pl for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jenee Mendez, age 19 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/17/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Alexandria Chukwuma, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/17/2020 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Krystina Seegard, age 34 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 02/17/2020 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Sleo James Courtney.

Luis Victoria-Ocotl, age 22 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/19/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Nicholas Sosa, age 23 of Hazlet was arrested on 02/19/2020 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Gildardo Cuevas-Santiago was arrested on 02/20/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Johnathan Fischbach, age 38 of Freehold was arrested on 02/20/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Cristian Rodriguez, age 21 of Roselle was arrested on 02/21/2020 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Michael Gonzales, age 19 of Avenel was arrested on 02/21/2020 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Arielle Brown, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/22/2020 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Julianne Juzefyk, age 26 of Colonial was arrested on 02/22/2020 in the area of Mechanic St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Natalie Jacobovich-Almeida, age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/23/2020 in the area of West Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Roger Sanchez-Asuncion, age 19 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/24/2020 for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kevin McCarty, age 69 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/2020 in the area of West Front St for Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Najahee Tyler, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/26/2020 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Gerson Gonzalez, age 22 of Linden was arrested on 02/27/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Ivan Crespo, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/27/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rashon Martin, age 31 of Orange was arrested on 02/28/2020 in the area of West Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Thomas Bush, age 57 of Highlands was arrested on 02/29/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Luis Amaro-Pineda, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/29/2020 in the area of West Front St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Melisa Alexis, age 48 of Ocean Township was arrested on 02/29/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jose Hernandez-Lopez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/29/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.