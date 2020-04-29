VIRUS UPDATE: MURPHY REOPENING PARKS

A deer at Hartshorne Woods in Middletown last October. The park is to reopen Saturday following Murphy’s action. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Governor Phil Murphy rescinded his three-week shutdown of parks Wednesday while threatening to reverse course again if social-distancing guidelines are not maintained.

At his daily briefing on the COVID-19 crisis, Murphy also weighed in on an aborted plan by the Red Bank Regional board of ed to meet in person, saying his orders on public gatherings are the only ones that matter.

The state health department’s COVID-19 online database reported another 329 deaths associated with the disease, pushing the total since March 10 to 6,770 New Jersey residents. The tally followed the largest one-day increase in the death toll, though an unspecified number of the 402 fatalities reported Tuesday occurred over the preceding weekend, officials said. Twelve more Monmouth County resident deaths were attributed to the disease, for a total of 317. At the same time, Monmouth County’s total number of patients testing positive for the illness rose by 32, to 5,907, according to the state. (Monmouth County government’s daily report of cases was not immediately available.) Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: