RED BANK: FREE MEALS AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Staffers and volunteers at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County unit in Red Bank drew an uplifting chalk mural on the pavement before handing out free meals to community members Wednesday evening.

The free meal distribution takes place Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. at the club, located at Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. On Wednesday’s menu: burgers from Jr’s Burgers. Others contributing include JBJ Soul Kitchen, Kitch Organic and Fulfill. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)