RED BANK: FREE MEALS AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

red bank boys & Girls ClubStaffers and volunteers at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County unit in Red Bank drew an uplifting chalk mural on the pavement before handing out free meals to community members Wednesday evening.

red bank boys & Girls ClubThe free meal distribution takes place Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. at the club, located at Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. On Wednesday’s menu: burgers from Jr’s Burgers. Others contributing include JBJ Soul Kitchen, Kitch Organic and Fulfill. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Posted on April 16, 2020