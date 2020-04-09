RED BANK: ‘BUNNY PARADE’ CHEERS WEST SIDE

With an assist from police and the volunteer fire department, Red Bank’s parks and rec department put on a one-vehicle ‘parade’ featuring the Easter Bunny Wednesday.

The meandering parade brought some springtime cheer to families on the West Side of town who, like most New Jerseyans, were housebound by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held in lieu of the annual Egg Hunt, the parade heads to the East Side Thursday, traveling the blue zone in the map below from 4 to 5 p.m., and the acqua zone the following hour, weather permitting. (The Weather Channel forecasts a 10-percent chance of rain after 4 p.m.)

Parents are asked to keep children behind the sidewalks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)