RED BANK: ‘BUNNY PARADE’ CHEERS WEST SIDE

red bank easter parade 040820red bank easter parade 040820With an assist from police and the volunteer fire department, Red Bank’s parks and rec department put on a one-vehicle ‘parade’ featuring the Easter Bunny Wednesday.

The meandering parade brought some springtime cheer to families on the West Side of town who, like most New Jerseyans, were housebound by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

red bank easter parade 040820

red bank easter parade 040820Held in lieu of the annual Egg Hunt, the parade heads to the East Side Thursday, traveling the blue zone in the map below from 4 to 5 p.m., and the acqua zone the following hour, weather permitting. (The Weather Channel forecasts a 10-percent chance of rain after 4 p.m.) 

Parents are asked to keep children behind the sidewalks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

RED BANK BUNNY PARADE ZONE MAP 040820.jpeg

Posted on April 9, 2020 at 6:54 am, filed under Children & Teens, COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, Family matters, Featured, Government, Misc. Events, RED BANK, Streets & Roads and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.