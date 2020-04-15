RED BANK: THEATER CONSIDERS NEXT ACT

How long after the COVID-19 pandemic ends will theatergoers return to their seats? And how do venues hold their attention until then?
NEWS12 New Jersey reporter John Bathke checks in with John Dias, artistic director of Red Bank’s nonprofit Two River Theater, for his thoughts. Check out the video here.
Posted on April 15, 2020
