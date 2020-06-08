RED BANK: RACIAL JUSTICE MARCH SLATED

Hundreds marched through town to protest a racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

A “Justice for George” march and rally to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis is slated to be held in Red Bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, the event is being organized by Calvary Baptist Church of Red Bank and an organization called Count the Children.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Marine Park, at Wharf Avenue and Union Street, where participants will gather for a march through town to Count Basie Fields, McConnell said.

The planned march route is south on Broad Street to East Bergen Place and Drs. James Parker Boulevard; down South Bridge Avenue to Newman Springs Road; east to Henry Street and north into the main park entrance.

The main rally will be held there, McConnell said. The event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

“Lets show the world how it’s done in Red Bank! Peaceful, Powerful and Impactful,” Calvary Baptist pastor Reverend Kenneth McGhee posted on Facebook Sunday.

A poster for the event asks participants to wear masks, observe social distance. Canned food will be collected for donation to Lunch Break.