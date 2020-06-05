RED BANK: REPORT OF SHOT FIRED

Red Bank police were investigating a report of a shot fired on the West Side Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. on West Sunset Avenue between Leighton and Shrewsbury avenues, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

Police recovered a single spent shell, and one or more witnesses said there had been a single shot fired, McConnell said.

Police don’t know who, if anyone, might have been the intended victim, and there was no immediate evidence of property damage, McConnell said.

Contrary to reports elsewhere, there’s no confirmation that the shooting was a drive-by from a moving vehicle, and there was no pursuit of a suspect vehicle, he said.

Police were looking into the possibility that a red vehicle was involved, but have not confirmed that, McConnell said.

Detectives were still on the scene shortly before 4 p.m., and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was also working on the investigation, he said.

The same block was the scene of a shooting of two people in a parked vehicle in November, 2014. The crime left a man partially paralyzed and a woman briefly in critical condition.

Two years later, authorities charged Inow Rainey of Eatontown with attempted murder in the case. The outcome of that case could not be learned Friday, but Rainey is serving a 12-year term in state prison for murder, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections website.