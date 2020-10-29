Councilmembers Ed Zipprich, center, and Michael Ballard with Kathy Horgan in January, 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Neither of the two incumbents seeking re-election as Red Bank council members responded to questions sent to them by redbankgreen last week.

Democrats Ed Zipprich, seeking his fifth three-year term, and Michael Ballard, seeking his second, are running unopposed in the November 3 election.

Though both candidates have completed the customary Q&As in the past, neither replied to emails from redbankgreen about their intention to complete the questionnaire, sent Friday. redbankgreen will publish them if received.

Because of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of opposition in the election, the annual West Side Community Group candidate’s night was not be held this year.

Ballard did not attend Wednesday night’s council meeting. Mayor Pasquale Menna said Ballard was out ill.

An investigation that Zipprich and Ballard have been calling for, to determine the source of emails leaked to redbankgreen in August, was not on the meeting agenda.

A competing demand, by at least two of the other four Democrats on the governing body, for an investigation into Zipprich’s communications with a prospective bidder while bidding for the borough’s trash contract was pending, was also not on the agenda. Nor was a prospective solution to the standoff over the dispute, which went unmentioned in the 30-minute public meeting.

Find the ballot here.

