While the big kids sledded, two-year-old Mac Messina of Little Silver was fascinated by a snowman at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church in Red Bank Thursday. In Fair Haven, right, siblings James, Catie and Keagan Straine collaborated on their own snowman.

With temperatures not much above freezing until Sunday, the snowpersons may remain a few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast, below, which takes us into winter: the solstice will be occur at 5:02 a.m. Monday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.