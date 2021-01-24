LITTLE SILVER: BASEMENT FIRE DAMAGES HOME

A volunteer firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a basement fire in Little Silver Sunday morning.

Firefighers cut a hole in the home’s roof. Below right, a firefighter enveloped in smoke in the backyard, as seen from White Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Responding to a 10:12 a.m. report of smoke at 56 Silverwhite Road, firefighters found heavy smoke emanating from the chimney and front door, Chief Tom Smith told redbankgreen.

All occupants had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

The blaze was found in the basement and stopped there, Smith said. The Red Bank fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

A call for mutual aid brought in a ladder truck from Red Bank. Firefighters from Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls also aided the efforts of 19 Little Silver volunteers, Smith said.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Smith said.

Susan Leonard acquired the property in October, 2019, according to tax records.

