A bit cloudy perhaps, and on the cool side, but the coming weekend weather should be nice enough to fill the tables on Red Bank’s Broadwalk for its second weekend of 2021.

Check out the extended forecast by the the National Weather Service below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.