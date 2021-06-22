RED BANK: TWIN PUMPERS DELIVERED

Red Bank’s volunteer fire department took delivery of a new firetruck Tuesday morning, the second in four days.

The identical-twin Ferrara Group pumpers are stationed at the Westside Hose company on Leighton Avenue, above, and the Independent Engine house, on Spring Street.

Like their predecessors, the trucks are identified as Engine 96 (Westside) and Engine 93 (Independent).

The combined $1 million apparatus purchase, authorized by the borough council last October, enabled the department to replace Seagrave pumpers built in 1992 and 1994 that were out of date with Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, officials said last year.

The older trucks, credited toward the price as trade-ins, will remain in service for a brief interim to allow for equipment transfer and firefighter training, said Chief Bobby Holiday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)