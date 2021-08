Red Bank property owners will have until September 20 to pay their third-quarter tax bills, under an extension up for approval by the council Wednesday night.

Bills normally due August 1, with a grace period of 25 days, were expected to be mailed by Monday, August 16, according to the resolution.

The mailing was delayed by a late change in the 2021 budget. Payments may be made by September 20 without incurring interest charges.