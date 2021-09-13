RED BANK: STREET FAIR RETURNS

Sunday’s Street Fair in downtown Red Bank, a fundraiser for the borough’s volunteer fire department, drew thousands of attendees to Monmouth and Broad streets.



The northern blocks of Broad Street set aside as “Broadwalk” for bricks-and-mortar shops and restaurants were not utilized by the fair, which was instead extended a block farther south than in the past.

Up next on the borough’s festival calendar: the 11th annual Guinness Oysterfest, scheduled for September 26 in the White Street parking lot. Rain date is October 3.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)