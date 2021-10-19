RED BANK: CHRISTMAS TREE WANTED

Got a spare blue spruce in your yard? Red Bank RiverCenter is once again looking for a Christmas tree to display in Riverside Gardens Park this holiday season.

The ideal tree would be an evergreen at least 25 feet tall and accessible for cutting—not too close to buildings or wires, RiverCenter said in an announcement Tuesday. It will be moved at no cost to the donor for installation in the park’s main plaza, on West Front Street.

“Once erected and decorated, the tree will stand as a beacon for pedestrians along the picturesque backdrop of the Navesink River and celebrated at the annual Red Bank tree and town lighting on Friday, November 26,” the announcement said.

The donor will be acknowledged in signage, in the press and will be invited to be on stage as a special guest at the town lighting. The donation may be tax-deductible, too.

For more information, call Jamie Edelbach at 732-842-4244, extension 104 or email jamie@redbankrivercenter.org.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

