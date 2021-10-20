RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK PLAN ON DECK

Lunch Break’s proposed addition, as seen from Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Rendering by Kellenyi Johnson Wagner. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Plans for a $12 million expansion of Lunch Break, the food security and social services nonprofit, are scheduled for review by the Red Bank zoning board Thursday.

The expansion is proposed for empty lots Lunch Break owns alongside its home on Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The two-story addition to its facilities at 121 Drs. James Park Boulevard is needed “to accommodate the growing needs of the community,” which accelerated with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit said in announcing the project in July.

The new space would include areas for food storage, kitchen and dining facilities, education rooms, and incorporate the Life Skills Center, which is now off-site.

The plan requires variances, including one for expansion of a nonconforming use.

Here’s a complete set of the architectural renderings: red bank lunch break plans 101621 1

Also on the agenda: a plan to develop the vacant lot at 96-98 West Front Street, next to the borough library, with 10 luxury apartments.

Here’s the full meeting agenda. The board meets in-person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 6:30 p.m.

