RED BANK: PARK MENORAH COMES TO LIGHT

About 50 people gathered in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park for the annual Menorah Lighting Monday night.

Rabbi Marc Kline of Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls and Pastor Steve Brown of First Baptist Church in Red Bank led the Chanukkah event, sharing some thoughts on light for the season.

Shown above, from left: Pastor Brown; James Dalton, who provided the music; Rabbi Kline; and Jess Alaimo of Red Bank RiverCenter, who coordinated the event.

(Photos courtesy of Rabbi Marc Kline. Click to enlarge)

