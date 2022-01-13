RED BANK: DALPRA LEAVING PARKS & REC JOB

Del DalPra at Count Basie Park in August, 2021. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

After just nine months on the job, Red Bank parks and recreation director Louis ‘Del’ DalPra is leaving the position.

DalPra as he appeared in a photo published by the Red Bank Register in 1988, when he was a student athlete at Glassboro State College. (Click to enlarge.)

The former Red Bank Regional High athletic director, baseball coach and more is leaving for personal reasons, he told redbankgreen Thursday, declining to elaborate.

But he was full of praise for his predecessor, Charlie Hoffmann, who left the job to become Rumson’s parks and rec director, and for the front office at borough hall.

“I’ve found nothing but cooperation on all fronts, and it’s been nothing but positive,” he said. “The only negative is I wish I was younger and could do this for another 20 years.”

DalPra’s resignation came to light publicly during the council’s workshop session Wednesday night, when he told the governing body he appreciated its support for his efforts.

Those efforts included steps to “put Red Bank kids first” in terms of ballfield access and programs that had seen slippage over a number of years.

Councilman Michael Ballard thanked DalPra “for stepping up when we needed you most.”

The 56-year-old DalPra said he plans to remain in the River Road home he shares with his wife, Historic Preservation Commission member Roseann DalPra, and their two sons. He anticipates returning to a seat at the table as a citizen member of the parks and rec committee on which he’s served for more than two decades, he said.

DalPra’s resignation leaves two key jobs opening at borough hall, with the impending March 1 retirement of Clerk Pam Borghi. An advertisement for that job has been posted on the borough website.

