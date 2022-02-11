After being mothballed for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, two events that bring in thousands of visitors to Red Bank are slated to return this summer.

The Red Bank Classic 5K and the New Jersey Symphony concert in Marine Park are among events filling up a calendar wiped clean in 2020 and only partly refilled in 2021.

• The Red Bank Classic 5K race, set for Saturday, June 18, would be the third running of the event, a loose successor to the longtime favorite Sheehan Classic.

This year’s 3.1-mile run/walk and Kids’ Race will be followed by a “festive block party” open to all on Monmouth Street.

Organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance and the Red Family YMCA, the event will raise money for social-emotional programs to help local children recover from the stresses of the pandemic, as well as underwrite free swim lessons for Red Bank third graders at the YMCA.

• The Sunday, July 3 concert by the New Jersey Symphony would be the fourth in a summer series that began in 2017 but was derailed by health concerns in 2020.

Held at twilight in Marine Park on the banks of our beautiful Navesink River, the concerts have drawn thousands of music lovers spread blankets and beach chairs across the park amphitheater-like slope.

The event is organized by downtown promoter Red Bank RiverCenter.

Other events on the town’s dance card or in the works:

• RiverCenter’s Wedding Walk, Sunday, March 20.

• Downtown Street Fair, Sunday, April 10.

• The International Beer, Wine & Food Festival in the White Street lot Sunday, May 15.

• The Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, Saturday, August 13.

• The Guinness Oyster Fest, Sunday, September 25, also in the White Street lot.

• StreetLife music, Saturdays, June through August.

• Dog Days of Summer (date not available).

• Parks & Rec movies and concerts in Riverside Gardens Park (dates not available).

• Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert, Friday, November 25.

• The borough’s special events committee has rescinded a May 15 date for a proposed skateboarding event in the East Side parking after organizers did not follow up with details, according to a note on the council agenda for earlier this week. UPDATE: Organizer Erin Morales of Feet First tells redbankgreen she is working on a new date.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

