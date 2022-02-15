RED BANK: SHEHADY, HORGAN ON AGENDA

Councilwoman Kathy Horgan with Ziad Shehady, right, and schools Superintendent Jared Rumage in May, 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Former Red Bank business administrator Ziad Shehady and Councilwoman Kathy Horgan are scheduled to address the Charter Study Commission Tuesday night.

Shehady, who quit the borough’s top unelected post last May after three years of frequent clashes over his management style, had been slated to make a presentation at the commission’s February 1, meeting but was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Horgan, a Democrat who has served on the council for 14 years, opposed an ordinance amendment designed to restore to pre-2018 settings the authority of the business administrator. The change was approved by a 3-2 vote last week.

By a wide margin, voters authorized the creation of the five-member citizen commission last November. Its charge is to study the operations of municipal government with an eye toward possible change from borough form in place since 1908. Voters would have to approve any change by referendum in November.

Among those who have fielded questions from the commission are Shehady’s predecessor, Stanley Sickels, and police Chief Darren McConnell who has served as interim business administrator since Shehady’s departure.

Here’s the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to be conducted via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Click here for internet access; for audio-only access by phone, call (929) 205-6099 and enter the Zoom ID 859 6173 8604.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.