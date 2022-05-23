RED BANK: HOUSING GRANTS AVAILABLE

Press release from the Red Bank Affordable Housing Corporation

The Red Bank Affordable Housing Corporation offers substantial grants to qualified first-time homebuyers, as well as to homeowners and renters seeking to improve their dwellings.

The RBAHC offers $10,000 grants to first-time homeowners for down payment assistance, closing costs and costs associated with buying a house or condo in the borough.

Details may be found here: First Time Home Buyer Program-Brochure – 12-1-2021

In addition, RBAHC makes grants of up to $10,500 for repairs of major home systems, such as proofs, plumbing and electricity. Grants are available to homeowners and renters alike, with eligibility based on income.

Applications available at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, and the Red Bank Public Library, 84 West Front Street.

For additional information, call 848-260-9077.