RED BANK: DEVELOPMENT REVIEW TO RESUME

An elevation showing the Monmouth Street side of Michael Salerno’s proposed mixed-used project, looking west. (Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank development first proposed in late 2019 is scheduled to return to the zoning board Thursday night.

Also on the agenda: an appeal by the Dublin House Pub. The Dublin House Pub proposal called for enclosing the porch and balcony above it. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

• Developer Michael Salerno’s plan calls for 45 apartments on three floors above self-contained parking at 121 Monmouth Street, on an irregularly shaped property that extends to Pearl and Oakland streets.

The site abuts properties owned by the Red Bank Charter School on both Monmouth and Oakland. The plan calls for the demolition of the onetime Big Man’s West, a nightclub owned by the late rock saxophonist Clarence Clemons. Salerno now owns the long-vacant structure.

An earlier version of the plan called for five stories and 59 units.

Last August, the zoning board approved a 32-unit apartment building just across the street from the Salerno project, at 120 Monmouth. Construction has not yet started.

• Also on the agenda is the Dublin House’s appeal of a January rejection by the Historic Preservation Commission of proposed facade changes to the building, at 30 Monmouth Street.

