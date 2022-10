The 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of rain in the forecast, the Parks and Rec Department announced Friday afternoon.

The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 30. Details can be found here.

