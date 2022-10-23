RED BANK: ROADWORK TO CLOSE PINCKNEY

Pinckney Road from Broad Street to Branch Avenue in Red Bank is to be closed to through-traffic for repaving this week – weather permitting.

But it’s not clear what the weather will permit.

According to announcements by Red Bank and Little Silver police, the Monmouth County Highway Department will begin resurfacing the road in its entirety starting Monday, with a shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Thursday.

On-street parking will not be permitted, and detours will be in place. Residents will be able to access Pinckney Road, Salem Lane, Silverwhite Avenue and Grant Place; they’re asked to inform police at either Broad Street or Branch Avenue of their need for entry.

According to the Weather Channel, however, there’s a chance of rain every day in the extended forecast, which as of Sunday ran to November 6.

On Monday, the chance of rain is 82 percent, the channel reported.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

