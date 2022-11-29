RED BANK: GIVING TUESDAY 2022

This year’s Giving Tuesday is November 29, marking the 10th year of the annual push to “inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.”

Here are some Red Bank area organizations seeking help – and one that plans to give a boost to others.

LUNCH BREAK: Thanks to a generous supporter, your Giving Tuesday gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000, as Lunch Break shoots for a fundraising goal of $15,000 by midnight Tuesday.

Donations to the Red Bank nonprofit food and social services provider can be made here.

T. THOMAS FORTUNE CULTURAL CENTER: The Red Bank center has embarked on a $50,000 campaign.

T. Thomas Fortune was known as a social justice crusader, and his work as an editor, newspaper publisher, and activist paved the way for modern-day civil rights movements. Your generous gift will help the center realize its goal of empowering the voices of change in the communities we serve.

Donate here.

HABcore: HABcore now has 400 people living across Monmouth and Ocean counties, including 90 families with 150 children. Residents represent a formerly homeless population of very-low-income families, veterans, and individuals with special needs.

Everyone deserves a house that they can make their home. Ninety-three cents of every dollar you give goes directly to helping homeless individuals, families, veterans, and people with special needs.

Donate here.

THE COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Instead of launching a fundraising campaign, the Basie, in conjunction with the Bank of America, is using the occasion of Giving Tuesday to do something totally different – give away what will potentially be tens of thousands of dollars to area nonprofits.

The “Giving Year” outreach will last throughout 2023, with the Count Basie Center for the Arts donating $1 from every ticket sold to one of 12 area nonprofits, with a different organization highlighted each month.

Organizations will be eligible to receive up to $15,000 during their month, in addition to complimentary tickets for distribution to their volunteers and/or beneficiaries.

The yearlong effort is part of the Basie’s Forever For Everyone endowment campaign, which will establish hundreds of scholarships in perpetuity for students interested in attending classes at the Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts.

In a nutshell, it’s us giving back now that we have been given the opportunity to persevere and perform as the state’s preeminent nonprofit performing arts organization.

Beginning in December, a team of Bank of America and Basie Center employees and board members will begin reviewing potential organizations to participate in the Giving Year. Qualifying organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 with an annual operating budget of no more than $2.5 million. Organizations must also have at least one full-time employee, a full year of operational existence, and an established mission statement focused on bettering lives within its community.

The Giving Year will focus on organizations serving causes related to arts and culture, health / wellness, food insecurity, diversity, equity and inclusion, or financial management or other services to underrepresented populations.

Organizations interested in consideration for the Giving Year may email thegivingyear@thebasie.org.

BIG BROTHERS AND BIG SISTERS OF COASTAL & NORTHERN NEW JERSEY, which operates in Red Bank, hopes to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday, asking donors to “invest in the potential of all local youth.”

Donate here.

PROJECT WRITE NOW: The Red Bank nonprofit, dedicated to transforming individuals, organizations, and communities through writing, has launched its Annual Appeal to raise $50,000 for our community outreach programs in 2023.

The need for its services is urgent. According to a recent report by YouthTruth , “depression, stress, and anxiety are the most prevalent obstacles to learning for secondary students at every grade level for six through 12.”

Our expressive writing programs reverse these trends by giving children essential tools not only to work through intense emotions but also to gain the insight and clarity needed to have a stronger sense of self.

Donate here.

CLEAN OCEAN ACTION: “There is only one ocean. Please consider donating to Clean Ocean Action to ensure a cleaner, healthier, debris-free ocean.

Donate here.

BRIDGE OF BOOKS: The Rumson-based literacy nonprofit asks for the public’s help in bring the world to children through books by donating books from our Amazon Wishlist or by making a financial donation.

See the wishlist here, and donate here.

JAZZ ARTS ACADEMY: The Red Bank-based music education program has a year-end goal to raise $6,000 through individual contributions in support of its mission to provide educational workshops, ensembles and classes for New Jersey area youth throughout the year.

The Jazz Arts Academy is our comprehensive youth jazz studies program, teaching students between the ages of 13 and 18. It is a unique music education program that includes performing ensembles who are coached by world class jazz artists and educators.