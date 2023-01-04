RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’

Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.

The idea: to donate $1 from every event ticket sold during a specified month to a different charitable organization.

From a press release issued by the Basie Tuesday:

Mental wellness nonprofit Shore House will receive $1 from every Count Basie Center ticket sold in January, along with tickets for the organization’s clientele and volunteers.

Founded in 2010, Shore House’s mission is to empower and restore hope, independence and self-worth for people living with a mental illness. Shore House is the sole New Jersey organization accredited by Clubhouse International, which advocates for work, wellness and socialization opportunities for those living with mental illness.

“As the first and only internationally-accredited Clubhouse in New Jersey, Shore House fills a vital role to a very underserved population,” said Rich Ambrosino, Executive Director, Shore House. “Support through The Giving Year will enable us to continue our mission of providing hope, independence and self-worth for people living with mental illness.”

Shore House is a local community resource where people who participate are known as members, with membership open to adults living with a mental illness. Shore House is not a treatment program or mental health service, but rather a place where members can learn new skills, develop new relationships, and explore new opportunities.

“We are honored and thankful to be selected by the Count Basie Center and Bank of America for this support through The Giving Year campaign,” said Peder Hagberg, President, Shore House Board of Trustees. “Shore House relies on the support of community partners like the Basie Center and Bank of America to allow us to continue to be a vital community resource. We are proud to share this partnership in support of people living with mental illness.”

“Mental health is a top priority at Bank of America, and it is important that we continue to support and expand mental health initiatives in New Jersey,” said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. “The mental wellness programs that Shore House provides are vital to our community.”

“The everyday work at Shore House exemplifies the types of organizations The Giving Year is looking to award, platform and highlight,” said Jeremy Grunin, Chairperson, Count Basie Center for the Arts Board of Trustees. “This is an organization with boots on the ground right in Long Branch, providing a community resource for mental illness – a circumstance present in most everyone’s circle of family or friends.”

Bank of America and Basie Center employees and board members started reviewing applications following announcement of The Giving Year initiative on Giving Tuesday in November. The Giving Year will focus on organizations serving causes related to arts and culture, health / wellness, food insecurity, diversity, equity and inclusion, or financial management or other services to underrepresented populations.

Organizations interested in consideration for The Giving Year may learn more and apply for consideration here. Organizations need only apply once – qualifying applications will be considered on a rolling basis throughout 2023.