RED BANK: ONE HURT AS CAR HITS HOUSE

A man was was slightly injured when a car hit the Red Bank home in which he was sleeping early Thursday morning, police said.

In the one-vehicle accident, a Honda Accord struck the house at 82 Newman Springs Road, at about 2:15 a.m., according to Lieutenant Robert Clayton.

The driver was uninjured, and the house had little damage. But the impact loosened a brick that hit a man who was sleeping in a basement room in the head, causing a slight injury that did not appear to require hospital treatment, Clayton said.

The driver was believed to have lost control of the eastbound vehicle on the wet roadway, causing it to skid across a lawn, and Clifford Place, before crashing through a fence and into the house, Clayton said.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug use, he said. Volunteer firefighters were among the responders.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

