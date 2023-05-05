For Red Bank’s historic, government-changing election May 9, voters have an added option in the ways to cast ballots: early, in-person voting at a single polling station throughout the weekend. Election workers set up a polling station in the council chamber at borough hall Friday morning. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In addition to traditional election-day voting at their local polling station and mail-in ballots, voters can, for the first time, also opt for early, in-person voting at borough hall (90 Monmouth Street) from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. No other polling stations will be open for early, in-person voting.

After the first two hours Friday, turnout for the early option was light – five voters, a poll worker told redbankgreen.

One of those voters was Kevin Donohue, of Irving Place. He found the technology, “a challenge, trying to match my 40-year-old signature using a stylus on a computer” he he told redbankgreen. “But everybody was extremely helpful, and once they got me all straightened out, it was fine.”

Donohue said he could have voted on May 9, but the early option meant he could “knock it off my list.”

On election day, in-person, election day voting will take place at the polling stations shown in the map above. Note that in-person, election day voting for residents of the 1st and 8th districts will take place at borough hall. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find the Red Bank sample ballot here.

