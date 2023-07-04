Octavia Anyae danced amid the audience at a “Drag Queen Open Mic” to conclude Pride month in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park Friday night.



Organized by the borough’s Parks and Rec department, the family-friendly event drew an audience of about 125 to see drag queens Anyae, (subbing for Kimmy Sumony), Franxesca and Blake Perry lip-synch and dance.

An audience-participation segment had attendees strutting their fabulous stuff down an imaginary runway, too.

In contrast to two “Drag Queen Story Hour” sessions for children held at the Red Bank Public Library a year ago, no protestors were present. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.