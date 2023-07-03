RED BANK: NEW GOVERNMENT TAKES OFFICE

Mayor Billy Portman with Governor Phil Murphy at the ceremony. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy helped launch a new era in Red Bank government, swearing in Billy Portman for his first full term as mayor Saturday.

At an open-air ceremony held outside borough hall, Murphy also mildly roasted Councilwoman Kate Triggiano, the local Democratic party chair who helped engineer the change.

Murphy congratulates Portman, with his wife, Emily, and two of his three children. Below, Murphy with Councilwoman Kate Triggiano. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

“You changed the form of government, you have a new team on the field, and I think you’re going to have an extraordinary run of success,” said Murphy, who lives opposite Red Bank on the Navesink River in Middletown.

While praising Portman for jumping into borough politics a year ago, Murphy also lauded Triggiano as something of an irresistible influencer.

“Nobody made you do this,” he told Portman, adding, “maybe Kate.”

“When I think about it, maybe Kate did make you do it,” he said, drawing laughs from the audience. “Whenever I’m in Red Bank, I do what she tells me to.”

“Everyone’s going to have a field day,” with Murphy’s comments, Portman said later, before thanking Triggiano for “enticing” him to get involved in the 2022 mayoral race.

“I just want to start by saying that nobody can force somebody to run for office,” said Triggiano, who went on to praise Portman for his “empathy,” “ability to calm and de-escalate,” and “bravery” for stepping up and running in the 2022 primary.

Portman, Triggiano and their Red Bank’s Ready of five other council candidates claimed a decisive victory in a history-making, nonpartisan election May 9. Following a referendum approved by voters in November, the election set membership of a new council-manager form of government, replacing the “borough” form in place since 1908.

Also sworn to office were Nancy Facey-Blackwood, Laura Jannone, David Cassidy and Kristina Bonatakis. The slate’s seventh member, Ben Forest, was unable to attend because of a family emergency.

No members of the losing Red Bank Together slate, which included three incumbent council members who were frequently at odds with Triggiano, attended the ceremonies.

Wielding newfound power for the first time, Portman did something none of his predecessors had been allowed: he made a motion, in this case, to hold a special meeting Thursday night. The motion was passed unanimously.

“There we go,” Portman said.

Forest is expected to be sworn at Thursday’s session, when the council will also begin filling appointments.

Here are additional photos from the ceremony.

Triggiano was sworn in by Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon.

Councilman David Cassidy, who, along with Triggiano, is a volunteer firefighter.

Councilwoman Laura Jannone signing official documents.

Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood, who chaired the 2022 Charter Study Commission.

Councilwoman Kristina Bonatakis was sworn in by state Senator Vin Gopal just hours after Portman officiated her marriage to Aaron Goldberg, center.

