RED BANK: ‘CLINICIAN’ ON COUNCIL AGENDA

A resolution calls for using grant money to pay for a police department social worker. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

An idea “spitballed” at the new Red Bank council’s first business session last month is up for adoption Thursday night: adding a “clinician” to the police department.

Here’s a quick overview of the agenda.

• On deck is a resolution proposed July 13 by Councilwoman Kate Triggiano: to use $73,562 Red Bank is in line to receive from the National Opioid Abatement Trust II to pay for a police department social-worker pilot program.

The text of the resolution was not included with the agenda posted online Monday afternoon.

The funding comes from a 2020 settlement of litigation brought by all 50 state attorneys general against the pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt over opioid abuse liabilities.

Triggiano said last month that the RBPD program would be “a good use of those funds, in line with why the money was given to the borough.”

Police “spend a lot of their day placing people with social services agencies, trying to connect them with resources,” she said at the time. “It is a constant thing that our police are dealing with, so it would be helpful to have a social worker on site.”

Also on the agenda:

• Authorizing a job posting for the new position of municipal manager, and giving the title on an interim basis to police Chief Darren McConnell, who has been serving as interim administrator for two years. He is expected to retire this month.

• A presentation by engineer Laura Neumann of CME Associates to update the council and public on pending park projects.

• An adoption vote on a bond ordinance covering vehicle leases.

• The introduction of bond ordinances covering planned improvements to Mechanic Street and the lead water service line replacement project.

• Adoption of an ordinance change creating several 15-minute parking spaces on Monmouth Street and White Street.

• Proclamations honoring two fire department volunteers for 50 years of service: Stanley Sickels, who retired as borough administrator and fire marshal in 2017, and Robert Talerico. Each served as department chief.

Here’s the full agenda. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Remote meeting participation is available via Zoom.

