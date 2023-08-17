RED BANK: SIDEWALK SALE TURNS 69

Helping sustain downtown businesses since 1954, the ageless Red Bank Sidewalk Sale returns for its annual three-day run starting Friday.

Shoppers sorting through sale items at last year’s Sidewalk Sale. ( Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, the curbside shop-a-thon features bargain wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) throughout the downtown business district and beyond. And it comes with free parking, ample opportunities for dining, StreetLife entertainment and other amusements.

A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.

Ani Art Academy . Angel’s Gowns . Artisan Collective (featuring a “Thryft Rack,” with 100 percent of sales benefitting HABcore . Barbizon of Red Bank . Cabana 19 .Camera Culture . Castello Boutique . Denim Surgeon . Down to Basics . Down to the Felt .Earth Spirit New Age Center . Evolve Med Spa . Feet First NJ . FORGE . Fourchette Red Bank . Georgetown Fine Clothiers . Greene Street . Little Waves Kids . Lucki Clover . Monmouth Street Emporium . Mother Knitter . Mustillo’s . Oriental Empire Mini Shop . Poor Cat Designs . Pure Barre Red Bank . Shedhead Vintage . Sorella Bella Boutique . Sweetest Sin Boutique . The Art of Jewelry . The Barefoot Bride . The Mercantile by TCDS . Toy Utopia . Window Treats Inc.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.