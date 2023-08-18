RED BANK: THRIVE PARKING PLAN QUESTIONED

Seen on a monitor, an architect discusses the design of the proposed Shrewsbury Avenue project. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A proposed apartment project for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities would be the first of its kind in New Jersey, which has a critical need for it, sponsors told the Red Bank zoning board Thursday night.

Board members had questions about parking and unit size, but showed no immediate sign of opposition.

Thrive RB would replace a vacant commercial building at 273 Shrewsbury Avenue, above. Below, Karen Fluharty testifying to the board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Led by Karen Fluharty, the mother of a 21-year son with autism, a nonprofit called Parents With a Plan presented testimony in support of a host of variances needed to construct the neuro-diverse housing complex at the northeast corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

Their proposal, dubbed Thrive Red Bank, calls for razing an existing two-story building and replacing it with a three-story structure with one-bedroom apartments for 32 residents.

The neuro-inclusive facility would provide independent living, community spaces and onsite, 24/7 support for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, Fluharty and others testified.

It would also begin to meet a societal need, with student and faculty support from the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services using Thrive “almost as a teaching hospital,” she said.

“One in 34 individuals in New Jersey is diagnosed as on the autism spectrum,” she said. But upon reaching age 21, “they fall off the services cliff,” with safety-net housing almost non-existent, she said.

Just two years ago, the board approved a plan calling for for 10 apartments on the same site. But that project remains unbuilt, and would-be developer Warren Diamond told redbankgreen recently that he is “working with” Fluharty’s group to advance their plan instead.

A trio of consultants – an engineer, a traffic expert and an architect – attempted to persuade the board grant variances allowing the project to exceed the number of units allowed under zoning (32, instead of the permitted 10); height (three stories instead of two); parking (13 onsite spaces instead of 64); and other waivers.

Traffic consultant John McCormack told the board that, based on Institute of Transportation Engineers standards for congregate living facilities, the 13 onsite parking spaces would “comfortably” accommodate the building’s tenants and staff, because “maybe 10 percent” of the residents would have cars, the rest relying instead on public transportation, taxis and ride-sharing services.

Board member Paul Cagno pressed back, voicing concern that, with those vehicles stopping out front, as well as a daily flow of visitors, Amazon and other delivery vehicles, the project would have an adverse impact on traffic flow and parking at the busy intersection.

After three hours of testimony, the board adjourned without a vote. The hearing was scheduled to resume September 7.

