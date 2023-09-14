RED BANK: ‘PEDESTRIAN’ COPS NAB 30

Red Bank cops posing as pedestrians issued summonses to 30 motorists for safety violations earlier this week, Captain Mike Frazee announced Thursday.

A motorist pulled over on Shrewsbury Avenue. (RBPD photos. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s the statement:

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, members of the Red Bank Police Department conducted two separate pedestrian decoy operations, one at the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and Catherine Street and the other at Broad Street and Leroy Place.

The operations specifically targeted drivers of vehicles who failed to stop for the pedestrian decoy and/or civilians crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Approximately 32 vehicle stops, and 2 pedestrian stops were made, of which 30 summonses were issued during this detail by officers who were waiting further down the road.

This operation is part of a multi-year ongoing pedestrian safety enforcement effort by the Red Bank Police Department under a grant from NJ Highway Traffic Safety aimed at reducing pedestrian crashes. For more information, please visit the websites below:

The two pedestrians received warnings, Frazee told redbankgreen.

