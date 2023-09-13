RED BANK: TREES COMING DOWN

As part of a road repaving project, a crew began removing nine trees along South Street in Red Bank amid complaints from residents Wednesday morning.
redbankgreen plans to follow up with a story. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on September 13, 2023 at 11:25 am
, filed under Featured
, Government
, Law & Justice
, Nature
, People
, Politics
, Public Facilities
, RED BANK
, Streets & Roads
and tagged exclude
, nj
, paving
, red bank
, shade tree commission
, south street
, streets
, trees
. Bookmark the permalink
. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can . Email this story.