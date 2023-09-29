RED BANK: YOUR GUIDE TO PORCHFEST II

Chamber music, metal, “stoner folk,” jazz, a bit of standup comedy and more: Red Bank’s second annual Porchfest townwide music festival promises a cornucopia of melody Sunday.

But who’s playing, when and where? Here’s a handy guide to help you plan an itinerary.

Use the interactive map to zoom in on temporary bike routes and locations of each performance site. Photos show scenes from the first Porchfest on Branch Avenue, top, and Wallace Street, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Slated to run from noon to 5 p.m., Porchfest will put more than 90 acts on 25 stages, driveways, lawns and gazebos throughout town, organizers said.

To encourage attendees to pedal their way from venue to venue, they have arranged for the creation of temporary bike lanes, as detailed on the map above, courtesy of the transportation nonprofit EZ Ride.

Here’s the lineup of acts by location as of Thursday afternoon, with a bit of description, where available. (The blue number buttons link to map locations):

15 Hudson Avenue

12:00 Strumberry Pie

1:00 Shred Tank Players: Unplugged B-Sides

3:30 Shady Street Band: Theatrical soul

5:15 Gray Licorice: (Grand Funk)

133 East Bergen Place

12:30 Kaos Theory: classic rock

1:30 Lunatic Chair: metal

2:30 Midnight Ravers: reggae

3:30 Papa John Bug and the Jam Band: folk rock

34 Tower Hill Avenue

12:30 Shotgun Bill Anania: acoustic

1:30 Mary McCrink: singer/songwriter

2:30 Dead Bank Acoustic: Dead covers

3:30 Jay Oliver

146 Branch Avenue

12:30 Carlotta Schmidt: jazz-inspired acoustic

1:30 SunkenCity Saxophone Quartet: jazz/instrumental

2:30 Saw Mill Run: old-time string band

3:30 Fish & Whistle: bluegrass

105 East Bergen Place

12:00 Patty C: indie rock

1:00 Daily Rituals: indie rock

2:00 Tim Enny: singer/songwriter

3:00 Mercury Brothers: indie rock

4:00 En Delirium: indie rock

56 South Street

12:00 Jim Crawford: singer/songwriter

1:00 Andy Judekis: singer/songwriter

2:00 Jim Clerico: singer/songwriter

2:30 Zeke Moffit: singer/songwriter

3:30 Gwynne Alden: singer/songwriter

126 Harding Road

12:00 Mike Cava: comedian

12:25 Puppy Grease

1:15 Death By Fiction

1:55 Vincent Bru & the Long Branch Davidians

2:45 Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones

3:35 Burnt Tavern

4:25 Levy Okun

53 Wallace Street

12:30 Elliot Maher

1:30 Andrew Stoddard: country pop

2:30 Kiersten Blue

3:30 Tony Scannell

95 Hudson Avenue

12:00 The Sanderson Family Band

1:00 The Jeanne Ryan and Gregg Sherman: acoustic duo

2:00 Goldenseal

98 Leighton Avenue

12 Nick Clemons Band: rock

1:30 Pat Foran: Americana

2:30 The Way Out: rock

3:30 Random Test: reggae

53 West Sunset Avenue

12:30 Chris Morrisy Band: indie

2:00 Conor Quigley: indie

3:00 Tony Testa: indie

4:00 Debbie & Paul: motown/jazz/blues

137 Oakland Street

1:00 Bourbon & Wine

2:00 Ric Fraser

3:00 Lawrence Harbor Collective with Anthony Setaro

37 Drummond Place

12:00 Dimitrius Duo

1:00 Meg Whalen: singer/songwriter

2:15 DJ Panelli: singer/songwriter

3:30 Pam McCoy: singer/songwriter

22 Leighton Avenue

12:30 Safiyah Hernandez: indie rock

1:00 Ron Maletich: jazz

2:00 Billy Brown / Jennifer Jordan: singer/songwriter

3:00 Erik Mason: singer/songwriter

111 River Street

2:00 La Factoria

3:30 Richie Nick Band

94 Drs. James Parker Boulevard (T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center)

3:00-5:00 Xol Azul: Latin Music

34 Chestnut Street

12:30 Too Cool to Bluff: jam/blues

1:30 Smokey Grey Band: classic rock/blues

2:30 Soup: hard classic rock

3:30 Asbury Jam Rock: alternative

56 West Westside Avenue

12:30 Danny Baker: singer/songwriter

1:30 Brian Nohl: singer/songwriter

2:30 Trevor Exter: singer/songwriter

3:30 Lights in the Attic: pop rock

150 River Road (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; enter via Throckmorton Avenue)

1:00 Goldie the Songstress: singer

2:00 Monte: singer songwriter

4:00 Out of the Blue

47 Irving Place

12:00 New Jersey Symphony Quartet: chamber music

1:15 Get Lit: rock

2:30 Off the Page: rock

4:00 Perfect Wave: rock

47 Harrison Avenue

12:30 Vintage Jamm: classic rock/pop/dance

1:30 The Jenny Barnes Band: blues/Americana

2:30 Interstate: bluegrass

3:30 Pretty Vacant: post-pandemic punk anthems

66 John Street

1:30 The Sunken City: original indie pop

2:30 Diamond Waves

3:30 American Beauty Band: Dead cover band

188 Mechanic Street

12:30 Dread Pilot Roberts: classic rock

1:30 King Clark: indie Rock

2:30 Band Of Strays: Rock

4:00 Big Train: R&B soul classics

36 Arthur Place

12:30 Kelli Bruno: indie folk

1:30 Leah Thompson: singer/songwriter

2:30 Marc Del Guidice: indie rock

3:30 Dan Leyes: stoner folk

179 Maple Avenue (Zeik Dental Jam)

Common Occurrence (Lakehouse Academy Students)

Whitney Kelly

Indigo Sky (The Project Matters)

Des Spinks

Dico In The Roses

Lou Panico

We’re Ghosts Now

Dano (with Tim Hickson)

Sophie Swanson

Mxtchxll

The Afraid Brigade

The Only Chris Covert

The Foes of Fern

Sunday’s weather outlook: Sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service.

Porchfest is a benefit for HABcore, the nonprofit housing assistance organization.

