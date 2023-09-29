RED BANK: YOUR GUIDE TO PORCHFEST II
Chamber music, metal, “stoner folk,” jazz, a bit of standup comedy and more: Red Bank’s second annual Porchfest townwide music festival promises a cornucopia of melody Sunday.
But who’s playing, when and where? Here’s a handy guide to help you plan an itinerary.
Use the interactive map to zoom in on temporary bike routes and locations of each performance site. Photos show scenes from the first Porchfest on Branch Avenue, top, and Wallace Street, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Slated to run from noon to 5 p.m., Porchfest will put more than 90 acts on 25 stages, driveways, lawns and gazebos throughout town, organizers said.
To encourage attendees to pedal their way from venue to venue, they have arranged for the creation of temporary bike lanes, as detailed on the map above, courtesy of the transportation nonprofit EZ Ride.
Here’s the lineup of acts by location as of Thursday afternoon, with a bit of description, where available. (The blue number buttons link to map locations):
12:00 Strumberry Pie
1:00 Shred Tank Players: Unplugged B-Sides
3:30 Shady Street Band: Theatrical soul
5:15 Gray Licorice: (Grand Funk)
12:30 Kaos Theory: classic rock
1:30 Lunatic Chair: metal
2:30 Midnight Ravers: reggae
3:30 Papa John Bug and the Jam Band: folk rock
12:30 Shotgun Bill Anania: acoustic
1:30 Mary McCrink: singer/songwriter
2:30 Dead Bank Acoustic: Dead covers
3:30 Jay Oliver
12:30 Carlotta Schmidt: jazz-inspired acoustic
1:30 SunkenCity Saxophone Quartet: jazz/instrumental
2:30 Saw Mill Run: old-time string band
3:30 Fish & Whistle: bluegrass
12:00 Patty C: indie rock
1:00 Daily Rituals: indie rock
2:00 Tim Enny: singer/songwriter
3:00 Mercury Brothers: indie rock
4:00 En Delirium: indie rock
12:00 Jim Crawford: singer/songwriter
1:00 Andy Judekis: singer/songwriter
2:00 Jim Clerico: singer/songwriter
2:30 Zeke Moffit: singer/songwriter
3:30 Gwynne Alden: singer/songwriter
12:00 Mike Cava: comedian
12:25 Puppy Grease
1:15 Death By Fiction
1:55 Vincent Bru & the Long Branch Davidians
2:45 Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones
3:35 Burnt Tavern
4:25 Levy Okun
12:30 Elliot Maher
1:30 Andrew Stoddard: country pop
2:30 Kiersten Blue
3:30 Tony Scannell
12:00 The Sanderson Family Band
1:00 The Jeanne Ryan and Gregg Sherman: acoustic duo
2:00 Goldenseal
12 Nick Clemons Band: rock
1:30 Pat Foran: Americana
2:30 The Way Out: rock
3:30 Random Test: reggae
12:30 Chris Morrisy Band: indie
2:00 Conor Quigley: indie
3:00 Tony Testa: indie
4:00 Debbie & Paul: motown/jazz/blues
1:00 Bourbon & Wine
2:00 Ric Fraser
3:00 Lawrence Harbor Collective with Anthony Setaro
12:00 Dimitrius Duo
1:00 Meg Whalen: singer/songwriter
2:15 DJ Panelli: singer/songwriter
3:30 Pam McCoy: singer/songwriter
12:30 Safiyah Hernandez: indie rock
1:00 Ron Maletich: jazz
2:00 Billy Brown / Jennifer Jordan: singer/songwriter
3:00 Erik Mason: singer/songwriter
2:00 La Factoria
3:30 Richie Nick Band
3:00-5:00 Xol Azul: Latin Music
12:30 Too Cool to Bluff: jam/blues
1:30 Smokey Grey Band: classic rock/blues
2:30 Soup: hard classic rock
3:30 Asbury Jam Rock: alternative
12:30 Danny Baker: singer/songwriter
1:30 Brian Nohl: singer/songwriter
2:30 Trevor Exter: singer/songwriter
3:30 Lights in the Attic: pop rock
1:00 Goldie the Songstress: singer
2:00 Monte: singer songwriter
4:00 Out of the Blue
12:00 New Jersey Symphony Quartet: chamber music
1:15 Get Lit: rock
2:30 Off the Page: rock
4:00 Perfect Wave: rock
12:30 Vintage Jamm: classic rock/pop/dance
1:30 The Jenny Barnes Band: blues/Americana
2:30 Interstate: bluegrass
3:30 Pretty Vacant: post-pandemic punk anthems
1:30 The Sunken City: original indie pop
2:30 Diamond Waves
3:30 American Beauty Band: Dead cover band
12:30 Dread Pilot Roberts: classic rock
1:30 King Clark: indie Rock
2:30 Band Of Strays: Rock
4:00 Big Train: R&B soul classics
12:30 Kelli Bruno: indie folk
1:30 Leah Thompson: singer/songwriter
2:30 Marc Del Guidice: indie rock
3:30 Dan Leyes: stoner folk
Common Occurrence (Lakehouse Academy Students)
Whitney Kelly
Indigo Sky (The Project Matters)
Des Spinks
Dico In The Roses
Lou Panico
We’re Ghosts Now
Dano (with Tim Hickson)
Sophie Swanson
Mxtchxll
The Afraid Brigade
The Only Chris Covert
The Foes of Fern
Sunday’s weather outlook: Sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service.
Porchfest is a benefit for HABcore, the nonprofit housing assistance organization.
