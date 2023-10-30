RED BANK: PEAK AUTUMN COLORS ABOUND

Autumn colors abounded in Red Bank over the weekend, almost as if nature was reminding us to slow down, observe and appreciate.

On the final Saturday of October, 2023, peak colors were seen on Irving Place (top) and Broad Street, below.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green as we edge into November.

Monday

Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64.